Watch viral: Jumbo comes from other direction of bus

Footage shows the jumbo coming from the opposite direction of the private bus.

It was charged at by passengers on the public transport.

A confrontation occurred on the Valparai route in the Chalakudy neighbourhood of this city.

A bus full of panicked people and a wild tusker in the middle of the forest road…! Obviously, a bus driver shouldn’t expect anything less than a twisty road to navigate.

While the animal charged at them, the driver remained cool and drove the truck backwards for more than eight kilometres, navigating the narrow turns of the forest road.

On Tuesday, a confrontation occurred on the Valparai route in the Chalakudy neighbourhood of this city, and images from the scene have since gone popular online. The footage, perhaps filmed on a passenger’s cellphone, shows the jumbo coming from the opposite direction of the private bus.

Those on board the bus could be heard pleading with the driver to turn around, but the passage through the woodland was too narrow for a U-turn. From Ambalapara to Anakkayam, seasoned driver Ambujakshan put the bus in reverse until the tusker, which had been maintaining pace with it, gave up the chase. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity… There was palpable panic as everyone realised the only option was to ride the bus backwards for more than eight kilometres “As he explained on Wednesday.

The tusker, which has caused considerable concern among locals, has apparently been making appearances there for more than two years. The people gave him the name Kabali, after the protagonist of a movie starring Rajinikanth.

