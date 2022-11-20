Advertisement
  Watch viral: Lazy cat tumbling down stairs is hilarious
Watch viral: Lazy cat tumbling down stairs is hilarious

  • The video’s description says, “Cats are liquid,” beside a smiling face with perspiration emoji.
  • It is guaranteed to bring a huge smile to your face, and can urge you to watch it repeatedly.

At some point or another, we’ve all had the experience of dreading the trip down the stairs and secretly wishing someone would just carry us or slide us down them. Turns seems, not just humans but animals too feel lethargic at times.

This is what the footage that has gone popular online shows. The video depicts a lethargic cat’s odd manner of getting down the stairs. And it is guaranteed to bring a huge smile to your face, and her antics can even urge you to watch it repeatedly.

The video’s description said, “Cats are liquid,” beside a smiling face with perspiration emoji. The first scene of the video features a grey and white pet cat relaxing on a flight of stairs. After descending the steps headfirst lying on its side, it stretches out its body and “jelly-walks” to the next step.

Someone online said, “I thought mine was the only one.” Another person chimed up, “Because cats are liquid, they should be served in glasses!” A third said, “Someone is obviously bored and generating their own amusement.” A fourth participant observed, “Apparently, cats are liquids!” “That’s how I appear as I walk to my car in the morning,” said a fourth.

