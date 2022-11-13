Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch viral: Little girl’s first Elmo outfit is adorable
Watch viral: Little girl’s first Elmo outfit is adorable

Watch viral: Little girl’s first Elmo outfit is adorable

Articles
Advertisement
Watch viral: Little girl’s first Elmo outfit is adorable

Watch viral: Little girl’s first Elmo outfit is adorable

Advertisement
  • The video shows a little girl dressed as Elmo walking up to a mirror while dressed as the muppet.
  • A total of over 2.9 million views and several “likes” have been gathered online since it was posted on Instagram.
  • you can see her make different faces and kiss herself in the mirror.
Advertisement

Parents routinely record their babies’ first steps and utterances. When these videos are put online, they make a lot of people happy. And this video that has been posted online is a great example of such good content that is sure to make you smile.

The way the video is made might make you say “cute” over and over again.
On the Instagram page, the video was shared. “When this baby looks in the mirror for the first time, she sees herself.

The video had a caption that said,  “This baby recognises herself in the mirror for the first time. Precious & priceless,”  The video shows a little girl named Andie walking up to a mirror while dressed as Elmo, a muppet from the show Sesame Street. She then waves and says “wow” to herself in the mirror.

As the video goes on, you can see her make different faces and kiss herself in the mirror. We won’t tell you everything, but if you want to know more, you should watch the video.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

Twice as long ago as yesterday, the clip made its way onto Instagram. A total of over 2.9 million views and several “likes” have been gathered since then. In fact, many people felt compelled to leave comments on the post after reading it.

Someone with a heart-emoji said, “I love the different stages of exploration.” What a cute little thing. Someone another remarked, “She kissed herself and said ‘Aww’ at the end.” That little one is very adorable! She may have concluded, “Oh, it’s me,” at the end of the story. “I’m the adorable Elmo that everyone sees in me,” a third person chimed in. You’re such a baby. I find it really entertaining to see children’s mirror play. I can’t even with those expressions,” said a fourth. A fifth exclaimed, “Oh my heart, this is the nicest thing ever!”

Advertisement

Also Read

Watch viral: Dog hugs her owner before leaving
Watch viral: Dog hugs her owner before leaving

Video shows a dog hugging her owner every time they leave the...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Watch: Japanese woman dancing to Tum Tum in Tamil song
Watch: Japanese woman dancing to Tum Tum in Tamil song
Cat won't leave the man's side who rescued it in Turkey
Cat won't leave the man's side who rescued it in Turkey
BTS dance to SRK's Jhoome Jo Pathaan in fan-made video
BTS dance to SRK's Jhoome Jo Pathaan in fan-made video
Professor waits for students in wrong classroom, funny mistake splits internet
Professor waits for students in wrong classroom, funny mistake splits internet
Thai street food with black noodles, Desis calls it ‘Coronavirus’ 
Thai street food with black noodles, Desis calls it ‘Coronavirus’ 
Norwegian dancing crew grooves to Chaiyya Chaiyya goes viral
Norwegian dancing crew grooves to Chaiyya Chaiyya goes viral
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story