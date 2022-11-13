Watch viral: Little girl’s first Elmo outfit is adorable

The video shows a little girl dressed as Elmo walking up to a mirror while dressed as the muppet.

A total of over 2.9 million views and several “likes” have been gathered online since it was posted on Instagram.

you can see her make different faces and kiss herself in the mirror.

Advertisement

Parents routinely record their babies’ first steps and utterances. When these videos are put online, they make a lot of people happy. And this video that has been posted online is a great example of such good content that is sure to make you smile.

The way the video is made might make you say “cute” over and over again.

On the Instagram page, the video was shared. “When this baby looks in the mirror for the first time, she sees herself.

The video had a caption that said, “This baby recognises herself in the mirror for the first time. Precious & priceless,” The video shows a little girl named Andie walking up to a mirror while dressed as Elmo, a muppet from the show Sesame Street. She then waves and says “wow” to herself in the mirror.

As the video goes on, you can see her make different faces and kiss herself in the mirror. We won’t tell you everything, but if you want to know more, you should watch the video.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

Twice as long ago as yesterday, the clip made its way onto Instagram. A total of over 2.9 million views and several “likes” have been gathered since then. In fact, many people felt compelled to leave comments on the post after reading it.

Someone with a heart-emoji said, “I love the different stages of exploration.” What a cute little thing. Someone another remarked, “She kissed herself and said ‘Aww’ at the end.” That little one is very adorable! She may have concluded, “Oh, it’s me,” at the end of the story. “I’m the adorable Elmo that everyone sees in me,” a third person chimed in. You’re such a baby. I find it really entertaining to see children’s mirror play. I can’t even with those expressions,” said a fourth. A fifth exclaimed, “Oh my heart, this is the nicest thing ever!”

Advertisement

Also Read Watch viral: Dog hugs her owner before leaving Video shows a dog hugging her owner every time they leave the...