Watch viral: Man reconstructs Pakistani woman’s Mera Dil Ye Pukare dance

A clip of a Pakistani woman dance to Lata Mangeshkar’s classic song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding went viral a few days ago, inspiring people to try to copy her moves.

A video of an Indian man mimicking the famous dance moves emerged online, adding to the deluge of similar footage.

Arsalaan Khan captioned the video, “Whenever I refresh Instagram scroll feed, yahi dikhta hai, socha bana he lu (I’m seeing this only, thought to make a video on it),” Arsalaan and his friends are shown in the video doing their best impression of the viral dance routine.

His menacing charisma garnered a massive online audience and was met with a roar of approval from online commenters. Such as the Pakistani woman, Arsalaan is dressed in a green ensemble. His bio says he hails from the city of Mumbai in India.

Over 3.4 million people have viewed the video since it was shared on Instagram three days ago. Internet users who were impressed by his performance have commented on the video in large numbers.

“That dude in the back who’s really feeling it,” someone said. Another person said, “I just can’t seem to get over this.” A third user said, “Nailed it.”

A fourth user commented, “Seen this video over 50 times yet can’t quit laughing.” “Holy crap, you are so dang good,”

