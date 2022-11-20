Watch viral: Nurse and baby dance to Bad Bunny

Since being shared, it has collected 2.3 million views. The footage was uploaded a day ago on Instagram. The video began with the child asking the nurse dance with him.

Advertisement

If you’ve sat down with a cup of tea or coffee beneath a clear sky yet have Monday Blues, watch this video. It features a lovely baby dancing to Bad Boy’s music with a member of the medical staff. The video is such amazing you’ll not be able to hold back your awws.

Good News Movement uploaded the film on Instagram with the statement, “This sweet pediatric cancer patient insists nurse join in on the fun. Keep on fighting & dancing little warrior! You got this!!! And wow… those dance moves!”

The video began with the child asking the nurse dance with him on Bad Bunny’s song Tití me pregunta from his latest album Un Verano Sin Ti. The nurse in the video continues to follow his lead, eventually dancing along with him.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement) Advertisement

The footage was uploaded a day ago on Instagram. Since being shared, it has collected 2.3 million views, and the numbers are continuously climbing. The share has also led many to post emotional comments.

“He was about to bust it. Love the delight. Dance is medicine. Music is medicine. He already knows,” commented an individual with loving emojis. “How many times is too many to view this video?? Answer:

dunno I haven’t achieved the amount yet,” said another. “His small spirit is still struggling. A third said, “I hope the best for this young fighter.” “Touches my heart. One of the most endearing videos I’ve ever seen.

Kids are magical, and even when they have to deal with differences, their small hearts and minds still respond to the beauty of laughter, smiles, and song. Super duper! Overflowing with affection!” A fourth was expressed.

Advertisement

Also Read 56-yr-old woman goes viral for lifting heavy weight in saree An online video of a 56-year-old woman exercising while wearing a saree...