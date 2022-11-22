Watch viral: Saree-clad old women and her bahu go to gym

Watch viral: Woman skating with her horse and dog
The video was tweeted with the phrase Happiness. and an accompanying smiley...
In a video that has gone viral on social media, a 56-year-old woman from Chennai works out while draped in a saree. Instagram users Humans of Madras and Madras Barbell are responsible for the video’s distribution.
The video depicts the lady exercising in a fitness centre. She is shown using barbells, dumbbells, and other heavy gym equipment to perform a series of reps. She and her son’s wife are at the gym.
At 52, she was told she would suffer from a lifetime of chronic knee and leg pain. When he heard it, he suggested that she start working out.
“Even your attire should not stop you from doing what you do,” the caption on the video said.
A further explanation was given, “My son did a tonne of reading about the treatment and recommended that I begin exercising. The fitness centre he founded, Madras Barbell, is named after him. Together with my son’s wife, I train with powerlifting, squats, etc. Certainly, I no longer feel any discomfort. As a unit, we make an effort to maintain a healthy lifestyle and physical fitness.”
Videos are subtitled with, “She’s 56. For what it’s worth. She’s weightlifting and doing pushups in a saree like it’s no big deal. One of the strong, (young at heart), motivating mothers-in-law illustrates (correctly) that age is just a number. Her workout partners include not only herself, but also her devoted and encouraging daughter-in-law. What you’re describing sounds like something called “developing with each other,” right?”
A user commented, “I haven’t heard a good story like this in a long time. I really hope this post encourages a lot more women to put their health and fitness first.”
