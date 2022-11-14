Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch viral: uncle’s joy at seeing his nephew take his first steps
Watch viral: uncle’s joy at seeing his nephew take his first steps

Watch viral: uncle’s joy at seeing his nephew take his first steps

Articles
Advertisement
Watch viral: uncle’s joy at seeing his nephew take his first steps

Watch viral: uncle’s joy at seeing his nephew take his first steps

Advertisement
  • Instagram video shows an uncle’s joy at seeing his nephew take his first steps.
  • The video has been viewed nearly 14,000 times since it was uploaded a month ago.
  • The film has sparked a wide range of reactions from viewers.
Advertisement

First steps are an amazing time for the family. They are perfectly normal to feel a range of emotions as they watch the toddlers attempt their first shaky steps. Similar to this video showing an uncle’s joy at seeing his nephew take his first steps.

A user uploaded the clip to Instagram a month ago. When he posted the touching video, he added, “Melted my heart.” In the opening scene, a youngster is shown sitting in front of a closed door.

In a matter of seconds, he gets to his feet and begins to go away. The news causes the uncle to start yelling with excitement. The rest of the video features the dad enthusiastically encouraging the toddler.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Wrennie Davis (@rendawg269)

Advertisement

Nearly 14,000 people have seen the video since it was uploaded. There have been multiple repostings of the video across various social media sites. In addition, the film has sparked a wide range of reactions from viewers.

He has our full support, and we are rooting for him!!! “Go, cute nephew!!!” one Instagram user exclaimed. Another user exclaimed, “The best uncle right here!” I needed a good belly laugh, so I came here.

Possibly the cutest thing ever!!!,” exclaimed a third. I couldn’t help but crack a wide grin. A fourth person commented, “I can hear the genuine joy in your voice.”

Also Read

Watch viral: Baby girl’s reaction when she sees her mother
Watch viral: Baby girl’s reaction when she sees her mother

She looks like she is swimming through the air to reach her...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Watch: Japanese woman dancing to Tum Tum in Tamil song
Watch: Japanese woman dancing to Tum Tum in Tamil song
Cat won't leave the man's side who rescued it in Turkey
Cat won't leave the man's side who rescued it in Turkey
BTS dance to SRK's Jhoome Jo Pathaan in fan-made video
BTS dance to SRK's Jhoome Jo Pathaan in fan-made video
Professor waits for students in wrong classroom, funny mistake splits internet
Professor waits for students in wrong classroom, funny mistake splits internet
Thai street food with black noodles, Desis calls it ‘Coronavirus’ 
Thai street food with black noodles, Desis calls it ‘Coronavirus’ 
Norwegian dancing crew grooves to Chaiyya Chaiyya goes viral
Norwegian dancing crew grooves to Chaiyya Chaiyya goes viral
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story