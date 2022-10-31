Watch viral: US Zoo Elephants Smash Pumpkins for Halloween

Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
Articles
  • The Milwaukee County Zoo posted the 1-minute and 40-second clip to their Facebook page on October 26.
  • More than two hundred thousand people have liked or commented on the video.
  • The pumpkins were also used as enrichment for the zoo’s other animals, including the lions.
Many touching videos featuring elephants may be found online. Those who see them do so because their antics are so charming. A video of three elephants at the Milwaukee County Zoo in the United States enjoying themselves while crushing enormous pumpkins, a pleasure associated with the month of October and the holiday of Halloween, has gone viral on the internet.
The Milwaukee County Zoo posted the 1-minute and 40-second clip to their Facebook page on October 26. The caption read, “The annual bash and squash of the elephant!”

The three African elephants in the video can be seen enjoying themselves by using their teeth to break pumpkins.

More than two hundred thousand people have liked or commented on the video on Facebook. People all across the web shared their thoughts on the video that has since gone viral. Users have said things like “Wow!! Never seen an elephant eat anything, incredible!” and “I love that they go all stabby with it!” when referring to the elephants’ attempts to get the food into their mouths.

The fact that the elephants realised they needed to break the pumpkins in smaller pieces to eat it is brilliant,” commented another user. Another user remarked, “That’s adorable,” while a third called it “fun to watch.” Wow, that’s brilliant.

The New York Post reports that the pumpkins were also used as enrichment for the zoo’s other animals, including the lions. They also mentioned that the three gourds weighed a total of 347 pounds (157.3 kilogrammes), 364 kilogrammes (165.1 pounds), and 576 kilogrammes (261.2 kg).

Brittany, Ruth, and Belle are the pet’s names. According to the Milwaukee County Zoo’s website, they brought in Belle from another facility in 2019 to add to their already impressive collection of elephants.

Also Read

Woman stands next to chained lion, pets it; Video angers people
Woman stands next to chained lion, pets it; Video angers people

Additionally, a recent image of a woman with her pet lion has...

Read More News On

