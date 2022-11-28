Watch viral: Using math, Chinese students protest Covid limitations

Millions of Chinese civilians are still imprisoned because Beijing has a zero Covid-19 policy.

Urumqi's deadly fire sparked long-simmering antigovernment sentiment. Other Chinese cities saw protests.

Protests quickly spread to other Chinese cities.

As Covid-19 immunisation rates have reached near universal coverage, people in most regions of the world can go about their daily lives with few limitations. Nonetheless, millions of Chinese civilians are still imprisoned because Beijing has a zero Covid-19 policy.

Urumqi’s fatal fire pushed the public over the brink, igniting long-simmering animosity against the government’s tight limitations. There is consensus that the rescue effort was slowed considerably because of the lockout.

BREAKING: In Wuhan the anti-lockdown protesters are tearing down barricades shouting “It started in Wuhan and it ends in Wuhan!” pic.twitter.com/3aM1Iwy7h9 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 27, 2022

As a result of this tragedy, anger toward the government grew, and on Sunday night, residents of Urumqi took to the streets in protest.

People can be heard chanting slogans against the Communist Party and demanding that President Xi Jinping resign in the films that have gone viral of the spontaneous protests. Protests quickly spread to other Chinese cities.

上海乌鲁木齐路 民众高喊

共产党 下台！

这是迄今为止最为激进的口号。 pic.twitter.com/ijP7lxnIgH Advertisement — 李老师不是你老师 (@whyyoutouzhele) November 26, 2022

Somewhere between 200 and 300 students from Beijing’s prominent Tsinghua University reportedly demonstrated against lockdown policies, which restrict public meetings and continue to enforce restrictions on similar activities in places with even a single positive example.

The students’ banner, which displays a mathematical equation rather than words, has gone viral after a photo of the demonstration at the university went viral. Activist and politician in Hong Kong Nathan Law posted the photo on Sunday, captioning it, “Students from the elite school Tsinghua University protested using Friedmann equation.” I have no idea what this equation means, but it does not matter.

The pronunciation is what makes this word so impressive; it sounds like “freeman” (free man), which is itself a fantastic and inventive way to describe, “with intelligence.” Over 27,900 people have liked Law’s tweet.

A Twitter user commented on the image, “I lived for two years on this campus. These pupils are the brightest and funniest I’ve ever had the pleasure of teaching. It doesn’t shock me that people would show support in this way.

