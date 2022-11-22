Watch viral: Video cat asks owner to play iPad game for her

A video of a cat asking her owner to play an iPad game for her has gone viral.

A courteous cat video is going viral. In this heartwarming video, the cat adorably requests that her human play an iPad game for her. The clip may cause you to break out in a broad grin at the end.

The video went viral after it was reposted on Tumblr and had previously only been seen on TikTok. The video is accompanied by the description, “She accidentally switched off her game and gently asked me to turn it back on.”

In the clip, the cat can be seen quitting the game she was playing on an iPad by tapping the screen with her paw. Instantly upon realizing what has occurred, the cat clasps her front paws together and looks up at her owner. As she gazes at them, meowing, she purrs.

she accidentally turned off her game and politely asked me to turn it back on 🥺 pic.twitter.com/wAGIB21HE8 — ✨ Maaike Scherff ✨ (@yesmaaike) July 28, 2022

In the time since its upload, the video has attracted a number of comments. Many people expressed their delight after witnessing the touching video. Just like this individual who wrote, “What an unbelievably civil and polite cat.

Refined, even.” Someone else chimed up, “So cute!” A third added, “The hand gesture.” Your opinions on the video? Did the clip leave you joyful too?