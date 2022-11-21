Watch viral: Video shows man playing piano for two elephants

Paul Barton uploaded the video to his YouTube channel in 2019.

The first scene of the video features Barton playing the piano in a clearing in the middle of a jungle.

The elephants’ expressive trunk movements, as though they enjoyed his music, are also captured on film.

A viral video shows a man playing piano for two elephants. A mother elephant and her young child attentively watch the man perform in the video.

Paul Barton, the featured pianist, initially uploaded this video to his YouTube channel in 2019. The first scene of the video features Barton playing the piano in a clearing in the middle of a jungle. The elephants’ expressive trunk movements, as though they enjoyed his music, are also captured on film.

Piano for mother and baby elephant ❤️ video – Paul Barton Thailand pic.twitter.com/jCqrlJ7ytk — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) November 20, 2022

A day ago, the clip was circulated online. There have been almost 4,700 views of the video since it was uploaded. Many people have liked and commented on the post.

A really enthusiastic crowd. worthwhile,” one Twitter user put it. Another user said, “So nice.” Wow, so nice, said a third. Outstanding,” said a fourth. Some people showed their disapproval with the folded-hands/hearts emoticon.

