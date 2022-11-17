Watch: Viral Video Shows Two Tigers Fighting

A video of two tigers fighting has gone viral on Instagram with over a thousand likes.

The tiger-on-tiger battle featured roaring, scratching, and grappling as one animal fought the other.

No one knows where the video came from, but it seems to have been posted online this month.

Two tigers fighting in a viral video. The tigers’ terrifying battle, which lasted for many minutes, featured roaring, scratching, and grappling as one animal tried to establish control over the other.

As soon as the clip starts, the two start jumping at each other, stomping on each other’s faces with their front legs. And as one of them jumps high enough to roll on the ground, the other keeps on attacking.

It’s a short duel, lasting only a few seconds. When tensions have subsided, though, the two large felines keep their cool and proceed to travel in different directions. The video was labelled “Two tigers fatal battle scene” by the user who posted it to Instagram. You can view the video at:

Even though no one knows where the video came from, it seems to have been posted online this month. With over a thousand likes, many people went to the comments to talk about how shocked they were by the scary scene. One person said, “Woah, that’s so rare. I’ve never seen this. “The dangerous roars gave me goosebumps,” said someone else. “Those scratching sounds hurt my ears,” said another.

twitte user had previously distributed a disturbing clip of a pair of tigers engaging in mortal combat. As he did so, the officer said, “Ever seen tigers fight, it is no less than wrestling. Only through such battles can dominance be established. Those who triumph take control of the area, and if they’re particularly fortunate, the Tigress as well.

