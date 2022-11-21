Watch viral: Woman skating with her horse and dog

The video was tweeted with the phrase Happiness. and an accompanying smiley face.

There have already been over 5.3 million views since it was uploaded, and that number is expected to rise.

The clip features a woman roller skating alongside her dog and horse.

Advertisement

The video of a woman roller skating alongside her dog and horse went popular after being posted to Twitter. A positive mood is guaranteed because to the lovely relationship between the three protagonists.

The video was tweeted with the phrase “Happiness…” and an accompanying smiley face. The first scene of the video features a pet dog guiding a pet mother and a pet horse.

A dog can be seen running and playing in a field as the video progresses, prompting the horse to chastise it. The video’s already great vibe is amplified by the beautiful tune Beautiful by Bazzi with Camila Cabello.

Advertisement

A day ago, the clip made its way onto Twitter. There have already been over 5.3 million views since it was uploaded, and that number is expected to rise.

“Wow! Cool. “Just like Cezar Milan constantly says, you have to work with your pack and take charge of it,” said one observer. I’m looking for a steed to go jogging with.

I’m setting that as my new life’s objective,” another user remarked. “Wow. What a fortunate lady she is, and what a terrific strategy for physical fitness! An further voice chimed in, “Freedom at its finest!! “Omg! I’d love to wake up to the sight of a herd of free wild horses galloping and playing in a field as the sun rises.

The beauty of horses is something else,” said the fourth. A fifth user remarked, “This is the kind of stuff that keeps me stay on Twitter.”

Also Read Watch viral: Emmanuel Macron was slapped by lady in transit An online video purporting to show a lady slapping Emmanuel Macron while...

Advertisement