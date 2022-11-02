Watch viral: Young girl teaching her pet cat how to use treadmill

Adorable video shows a young girl teaching her pet cat how to use a treadmill.

Fur babies and human babies playing together are adorable. They have the dual effect of making us feel all warm and fuzzy inside and wanting to watch the adorable interaction again and again on repeat. Even now, one such video that is guaranteed to lift your spirits is making the rounds on social media thanks to numerous reshares.

The TikTok user who uploaded the video to the Yog Twitter page gets the credit for making the video. A cat is taught to use a treadmill by a young girl, according to the video’s accompanying caption. See the adorable scene of a young girl instructing her pet cat in the art of treadmill walking in this video. Cat starts checking out the treadmill and eventually hops on as the video progresses. The girl’s expression brightened, and she jumped for joy and giggled as soon as she heard the news.

Little girl teaches a cat how to use a treadmill..🐈👼😍 🎥: tt | danieIIesanford67 pic.twitter.com/KpvzHLJZGd — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) November 1, 2022

Within hours of being posted to Twitter, the video had already attracted over a million views, and that number is only growing. The cute video has elicited many comments from viewers, many of whom have shared their thoughts on the clip.

“My gosh, I can’t believe she tricked a cat into doing that. This cat is fantastic “somebody tweeted. Another person remarked, “The cat does it better.” Another chimed in, “Copycat” really is a thing. “To be honest, Twitter has changed my mind about cats. They’re cute and surprisingly perceptive, “said the fourth.

