  Watch: Woman dancing to 'Ishq Tera Tadpaave' has gone viral
Woman dancing to ‘Ishq Tera Tadpaave’ has gone viral

  • A video of a woman dancing to a Punjabi song has gone viral.
  • Tare Gin Gin is a song that is often played at wedding receptions.
  • Instagram users praised her energy and carefree approach.
Music is an important part of any celebration, whether it’s a birthday party, a wedding, or just a fun weekend with friends. Indians have to dance to a fast-paced Bollywood song at every party. It’s what brings people to the dance floor, after all.

Tare Gin Gin is a song that is often played at wedding receptions to get everyone excited. Now, a video of a woman dancing with a lot of energy to a Punjabi song has gone viral.

The way the woman moves and the way she looks will make you wish you were on the dance floor.

In the video, you can see the woman dancing with all her heart, like she doesn’t care about anything. The caption for the video read, “Indian wedding dance be like.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Indian Wedding (@wedus.in)

Her moves surprised netizens. The video received huge engagement. Instagram users praised her energy and carefree approach.

One user commented, “Never ever underestimate aunties. They have been in a trend long back, we think. But they are evergreen.”

Another user wrote, “She is very excited to enjoy Punjabi music.” A third user penned, “Awesome khul kr jindgi jio you are so cute.”

