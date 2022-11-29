Watch: Woman’s London Thumakda performance wows

Sameeksha Rastogi, who makes digital content, posted a video of herself dancing to Instagram.

She titled the clip, “Can you spot the mistake?,” and asked her audience to watch it.

The video quickly gained popularity after being released online a few days ago.

Advertisement

Nowadays, London Thumakda is a staple at any kind of party, but especially at weddings. Video clips of people dancing to this smash tune are all over the web. And the most recent addition to that group is…

A woman performs the song with energy in this video. Seeing this video probably makes you want to get up and shake a leg, too.

Sameeksha Rastogi, who makes digital content, posted a video of herself dancing to Instagram. She titled the clip, “Can you spot the mistake?,” and asked her audience to watch it. In the opening scene, Rastogi is seen in front of a festive backdrop. She is dancing to the music while dressed in an exquisite gharara ensemble.

Queen’s London Thumakda was published in 2014, and the song is from that year’s soundtrack. Rajkummar Rao co-stars with Kangana Ranaut in the flick. Labh Janjua, Sonu Kakkad, and Neha Kakkar are the artists responsible for this song.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sameeksha Rastogi (@sameeksha_rastogi) Advertisement

The video quickly gained popularity after being released online a few days ago. Nearly six million people have seen it so far. Quite a few people have liked the post. More than that, the film invited viewers to share their thoughts in a variety of ways.

Mistake chhodo energy dekh rahe ho, one Instagram user wrote. Another user said, “You rock, girl.” Energy level: 100, said a third observer. A few people have noticed that a prop on stage looks suspiciously like the Brazilian flag.

Also Read Indian and Korean women dance to “Jaane Kaha Mera Jigar Gaya” goes viral Social media has evolved into a venue for talent shows. A fantastic...