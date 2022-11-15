Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • What does your favourite fruit say about you?
What does your favourite fruit say about you?

What does your favourite fruit say about you?

Articles
Advertisement
What does your favourite fruit say about you?

What does your favourite fruit say about you?

Advertisement
  • Favourite fruits can reveal personality traits, suggests science.
  • Mango lovers are headstrong and stubborn. Cherry lovers are introverts.
  • Pears symbolise femininity, which means you have empathy, sensitivity, and cheerfulness.
Advertisement

Everyone has a favourite fruit, acidic orange or sweet apple. Some love exotic, hard-to-spell fruits, while others prefer local. Environmentalists and health specialists call for higher fruit consumption. Not everyone likes fruits, and it’s not because they’re less health-conscious.

Personality affects taste buds and fruit preferences. Today we’ll explore the opposite. Favourite fruits can reveal personality traits, suggests science. What does your favourite fruit say about you?

1. Apple

Apple

Apples are a widely-consumed fruit. An apple a day keeps the doctor away, as the adage goes. If you like this fruit, you’re health-conscious. You’re probably fit and sporty. You’re disciplined and care for your mind and body. You’re charismatic, outgoing, and opinionated. You’re enthusiastic and happy.

2. Orange

Advertisement

Orange

Orange isn’t a wash-and-eat fruit. It’s hard. Oranges must be peeled twice, and the seeds still bother. Orange juice works too. Orange lovers are patient and determined. You never make hollow promises. You’re trustworthy and considerate.

3. Mango

Mango

Mango is a popular fruit, especially in its native southeast Asia. The king of fruits? Mango lovers are headstrong and stubborn. You’re stubborn and have strong opinions. You choose intellect over emotion while making judgments.

4. Watermelon

Advertisement

Watermelon

Watermelon is tasty. It’s a summer treat in many areas of the world, but it may also reflect your personality. Watermelon lovers are smart and hardworking. You’re intelligent and imaginative.

5. Pear

Pear

Pear symbolises high-energy people. If you like pear, you have problems sitting down. You need constant stimulation. You’re irritable. You rarely finish the projects you start. Your energy might drop quickly from high to low. Pears symbolise femininity, which means you have empathy, sensitivity, and cheerfulness.

6. Lemon

Advertisement

Lemon

Lemons represent cleanliness. Lemons imply cleanliness and orderliness. You keep your home and workstation tidy and urge others to do so. You’re creative and organised.

7. Cherry

Cherry

Favouring cherries shows inventiveness. Cherry lovers are introverts. You’re timid and reserved, and you rarely express emotions. You’re lovely with friends. Friends and partners trust your loyalty. You’re easygoing and don’t get upset quickly.

8. Banana

Advertisement

Banana

Bananas are another popular nutrient-rich fruit. Bananas represent optimism. It shows you’re kind. You’re courteous and nice. Your good nature gets you exploited, but you learn quickly and rarely repeat mistakes. You’re insecure but not weak. You make close, lifelong friendships and partnerships.

Also Read

Black Favorite Color Personality Test Reveals True Traits
Black Favorite Color Personality Test Reveals True Traits

Black lovers are authoritative, independent, resolute, strong-willed, and risk-taking. Elegant, dignified, attentive,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Brother sister wedding dance video on Jehda Nasha goes viral
Brother sister wedding dance video on Jehda Nasha goes viral
A young boy paints fantastic pic of Michael Jackson goes viral
A young boy paints fantastic pic of Michael Jackson goes viral
ChatGPT's email to airline on woman's request will blow your mind
ChatGPT's email to airline on woman's request will blow your mind
Sweet video of old woman feeding her husband will melt your heart
Sweet video of old woman feeding her husband will melt your heart
Man found 'biggest' M&M candy and got attention from Guinness World Records
Man found 'biggest' M&M candy and got attention from Guinness World Records
Spot the Difference: Can you find 5 differences between the two images?
Spot the Difference: Can you find 5 differences between the two images?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story