What does your favourite fruit say about you?

Favourite fruits can reveal personality traits, suggests science.

Mango lovers are headstrong and stubborn. Cherry lovers are introverts.

Pears symbolise femininity, which means you have empathy, sensitivity, and cheerfulness.

Everyone has a favourite fruit, acidic orange or sweet apple. Some love exotic, hard-to-spell fruits, while others prefer local. Environmentalists and health specialists call for higher fruit consumption. Not everyone likes fruits, and it’s not because they’re less health-conscious.

Personality affects taste buds and fruit preferences. Today we’ll explore the opposite. Favourite fruits can reveal personality traits, suggests science. What does your favourite fruit say about you?

1. Apple

Apples are a widely-consumed fruit. An apple a day keeps the doctor away, as the adage goes. If you like this fruit, you’re health-conscious. You’re probably fit and sporty. You’re disciplined and care for your mind and body. You’re charismatic, outgoing, and opinionated. You’re enthusiastic and happy.

2. Orange

Orange isn’t a wash-and-eat fruit. It’s hard. Oranges must be peeled twice, and the seeds still bother. Orange juice works too. Orange lovers are patient and determined. You never make hollow promises. You’re trustworthy and considerate.

3. Mango

Mango is a popular fruit, especially in its native southeast Asia. The king of fruits? Mango lovers are headstrong and stubborn. You’re stubborn and have strong opinions. You choose intellect over emotion while making judgments.

4. Watermelon

Watermelon is tasty. It’s a summer treat in many areas of the world, but it may also reflect your personality. Watermelon lovers are smart and hardworking. You’re intelligent and imaginative.

5. Pear

Pear symbolises high-energy people. If you like pear, you have problems sitting down. You need constant stimulation. You’re irritable. You rarely finish the projects you start. Your energy might drop quickly from high to low. Pears symbolise femininity, which means you have empathy, sensitivity, and cheerfulness.

6. Lemon

Lemons represent cleanliness. Lemons imply cleanliness and orderliness. You keep your home and workstation tidy and urge others to do so. You’re creative and organised.

7. Cherry

Favouring cherries shows inventiveness. Cherry lovers are introverts. You’re timid and reserved, and you rarely express emotions. You’re lovely with friends. Friends and partners trust your loyalty. You’re easygoing and don’t get upset quickly.

8. Banana

Bananas are another popular nutrient-rich fruit. Bananas represent optimism. It shows you’re kind. You’re courteous and nice. Your good nature gets you exploited, but you learn quickly and rarely repeat mistakes. You’re insecure but not weak. You make close, lifelong friendships and partnerships.

