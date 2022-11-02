What Kind of Person Are You? Try This Quiz To Find Out!

Which Personality Are You?

This remarkable personality test will probe deep into your psychological and emotional makeup.

It determines whether you are an introvert, extrovert, emotive, or rational. Answers to this personality test determine your score.

Which Personality Are You? Emotional, Rational, Introverted

Q1 What’s your favourite pastime?

Q2 Which sport do you prefer?

Q3 Which animal is your favourite?

Q4 Which of these houses would you live in?

Q5 What’s your favourite genre?

Q6 Which colour is your favourite?

Q7 Which getaway would you pick?

Q8 Which weather do you prefer?

Q9 Which would you pick?

Q10 Which would you do?

If you get scored 100–170

You are an Introvert

Introverts prefer alone. Crowds bother you. You contemplate. You dislike groups. You wouldn’t talk even in a group. You like isolation. You probably adore writing. You may lack group confidence. You’re not easilyfriended. You may solve life’s toughest difficulties by daydreaming. Groups might also make you tired. You may dislike snap decisions. Self-awareness is key.

If you get scored 180–260

You are an Extroverts

Extroverts love attention and socialising. You hate being alone. You like teams. You like to laugh loudly. You ignore criticism. You’re sincere. You adore voicing your opinions. You get inspired by nature. You have many topics to discuss. Even unintentionally, you liven up any celebration. You’re smart. Innovative and street-smart solutions handle your challenging problems. You like moving.

If you get 270–350 scores

You’re Emotional

Emotions rule for Emotional Personality Types. You’re kind, sympathetic, and warm. You guard your friends, family, and loved ones. Excessive emotions can cause emotional fatigue. Though reasonable, you follow your emotions. Lacking practicality can cost you in the real world. You may be overly sensitive. Explaining your feelings to a practical person may be tough.

If you get a score of 360–440

You’re Rational

Rationals are tough-minded. Logic trumps emotion. To decide, examine data. In relationships and family concerns, a complete lack of emotions may not work. Your practicality and rationality advance you professionally. You may be curious, smart, creative, explorers, brainstormers, and leaders. You operate well alone and in groups.

