Why Shirt Cuffs Have Two Buttons Instead of One

Almost every shirt has two buttons on the cuff, which you must have all noticed. However, do you know why shirts have two buttons? There is a definite explanation for it; let’s discover it.

Joe, a stylist who operates the Tiktok account @joe x style, has responded to this query. He asked, “Have you ever wondered why shirts have two buttons and only one buttonhole on their sleeves?” Answering this, he said, “This is not given for spare or decorative purposes. There is a reason behind this.”

Using a video to demonstrate the buttons, he said that right-handed individuals should always use the tightest button on their dominant hand and the looser button on their non-dominant arm, and vice versa. Because watches are always worn on the less dominant arm.

People were shocked to know that and instantly began discussing what they had previously believed to be the reason why shirts have two buttons. One user remarked, “I thought they were made for people with different wrist sizes lol.” While another one said, “Always thought it was a spare.”

