Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Why the world’s longest flight does not travel in a straight line
Why the world’s longest flight does not travel in a straight line

Why the world’s longest flight does not travel in a straight line

Articles
Advertisement
Why the world’s longest flight does not travel in a straight line

Why the world’s longest flight does not travel in a straight line

Advertisement
  • A viral graphic shows the world’s longest flight route.
  • Singapore Airlines flight from John F. Kenndy airport in the US to Singapore is 18 hours and 50 minutes.
  • The aircraft flies over Alaska and Siberia instead of immediately east.
Advertisement

Long-haul flights are tiring. No one appreciates flying across 24 time zones. Have you tracked long-haul flights?

The world’s most extended non-stop trip from the US to Singapore isn’t direct.

World’s longest flight distance

The Singapore Airlines flight from John F. Kenndy airport in the US lands at Singapore Chani Airport.

You may watch all Mission Impossible movies and yet relax and drink.
longest nonstop flight

Advertisement

18 hours and 50 minutes is the longest nonstop trip.

World’s longest flight route

The aircraft flies over Alaska and Siberia instead of immediately east.

A viral graphic shows the world’s longest flight route.

One user asked, “Why don’t they just fly straight east?” Another wrote, “Traveled to Singapore six times and have never seen this route.”

Advertisement

A third user joked, “Bro took a world tour.” Yet another added, “A lot of you don’t understand geography and that scares me.”

Why do flights not go over Pacific Ocean?

‘Curved’ routes are safer and faster for US-Asia flights.

Flying a curving path over Canada and Alaska makes emergency landings easier.

Curved routes are also faster. Monroe Aerospace: “Earth isn’t flat, thus flat maps are perplexing.

Spherical. Straight routes aren’t the shortest between two locations. Curved routes are the fastest and most fuel-efficient way to fly from the U.S. to Asia or elsewhere.”

Advertisement

Also Read

86-year-old flight attendant named as world’s longest-serving
86-year-old flight attendant named as world’s longest-serving

Guinness World Records says that Bette Nash is the world's longest-serving flight...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Viral Video: Pasta is served at restaurants in wine glasses
Viral Video: Pasta is served at restaurants in wine glasses
Viral Video: Car drives straight up vertical cliff defying gravity
Viral Video: Car drives straight up vertical cliff defying gravity
Viral Video: These masters of exceptional skills will bamboozle you
Viral Video: These masters of exceptional skills will bamboozle you
Duo wows netizens with semi-classical performance on Manwa Laage
Duo wows netizens with semi-classical performance on Manwa Laage
Optical Illusion: Only a Genius can spot 5 Butterflies in 25 secs!
Optical Illusion: Only a Genius can spot 5 Butterflies in 25 secs!
Spot The Difference: Find 8 differences between the two images in 26 seconds
Spot The Difference: Find 8 differences between the two images in 26 seconds
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story