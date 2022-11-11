Why the world’s longest flight does not travel in a straight line

A viral graphic shows the world’s longest flight route.

Singapore Airlines flight from John F. Kenndy airport in the US to Singapore is 18 hours and 50 minutes.

The aircraft flies over Alaska and Siberia instead of immediately east.

Long-haul flights are tiring. No one appreciates flying across 24 time zones. Have you tracked long-haul flights?

The world’s most extended non-stop trip from the US to Singapore isn’t direct.

World’s longest flight distance

The Singapore Airlines flight from John F. Kenndy airport in the US lands at Singapore Chani Airport.

You may watch all Mission Impossible movies and yet relax and drink.

longest nonstop flight

18 hours and 50 minutes is the longest nonstop trip.

World’s longest flight route

One user asked, “Why don’t they just fly straight east?” Another wrote, “Traveled to Singapore six times and have never seen this route.”

A third user joked, “Bro took a world tour.” Yet another added, “A lot of you don’t understand geography and that scares me.”

Why do flights not go over Pacific Ocean?

‘Curved’ routes are safer and faster for US-Asia flights.

Flying a curving path over Canada and Alaska makes emergency landings easier.

Curved routes are also faster. Monroe Aerospace: “Earth isn’t flat, thus flat maps are perplexing.

Spherical. Straight routes aren’t the shortest between two locations. Curved routes are the fastest and most fuel-efficient way to fly from the U.S. to Asia or elsewhere.”

