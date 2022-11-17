Woman ace ten accents & impressions in 60 seconds; watch video

Accurate accent and intonation acquisition is unquestionably essential while learning a new language.

Others easily pass them, while many may find them challenging.

And the latter group includes this specific woman in a popular web video.

Accurate accent and intonation acquisition is unquestionably essential while learning a new language. Others easily pass them, while many may find them challenging. And the latter group includes this specific woman in a popular web video. She may be heard speaking in ten different dialects in only one minute of the video. She seamlessly changes between Australian, British, French, Rachel Green, Shakira, and Baby Anna from Frozen accents & impressions. The caption for the video, which includes a heart emoticon, reads, “Another one.” It is accompanied by several hashtags, including #accents. “Ten accents & impressions in 60 seconds. Go,” says video maker Tejas Oka at the beginning of the tape. He then gives her a cue one by one, and Sai nailed them all.

A person with the Instagram handle Sai posted the video. Her Instagram bio describes her as an actress, singer, and dancer. Over 58,400 people follow her on the meta-owned network, and they eagerly await her daily singing and accent videos.

Since being shared on September 30, the video has received more than 1.2 million views. Many people have also been inspired to leave their opinions in the comments area. The video received feedback from other verified handles as well.

Pooja Sawant, an actress and dancer, wrote “Baby Anna.” Ashwini Kasar, a television actress, said, “Amazing..” Vishnu Kaushal, the content creator, said, “TOOOO GOOOOOD.”

An user commented with the emoticon heart, “The content I pay my internet expenses for.” Another person commented, “Really, how can you accomplish that? You are fluent in so many languages. Take a bow!” A third person said, “This was great; I was having a rough day, and this made it better.”