Woman Hit by Bus in Delhi’s Karol Bagh, Disturbing Video Shows

Woman Hit by Bus in Delhi’s Karol Bagh, Disturbing Video Shows

Viral Video: A woman was driven over by a bus while attempting to cross a road in Delhi’s Karol Bagh neighbourhood. The video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the woman attempting to cross the street when the bus begins to move and runs her over. A CCTV camera filmed the accident.

Sapna Yadav has been identified as the deceased. According to reports, the woman died on the spot. She lives in east Delhi’s Shastri Park and works at a call centre.

When the woman went from the left side of the bus to in front of the bus, most likely to cross the street, the bus was seen standing on the busy roadway. However, the bus continued on, and she was most likely crushed beneath the wheel. The CCTV film showed what happened on the bus’s left and rear sides.

As a result, what transpired in front of the bus is not captured in the video.

