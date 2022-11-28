Woman jump-ropes to Saif Ali Khan’s Twist at CP: Watch

If you’ve ever travelled to Connaught Place, often known as CP, in Delhi and spent a few hours wandering about the inner circle, there’s a good possibility you’ve come across some skilled people displaying some remarkable singing and dancing skills. And countless films catching these exceptional folks frequently surface on social media, leaving others speechless. A clip struck Harsh Goenka’s interest among the enormous pool of such videos available online, and he retweeted it.

This video was submitted by a user in response to one of Goenka’s tweets about Japanese girls dancing to Kala Chashma, with the message “How about this in CP?” The video shows a woman dancing to Saif Ali Khan’s Twist with a jump rope while spectators cheer her on at Delhi‘s CP. The women’s jump rope skills are outstanding, and they will undoubtedly tug at your emotions and make you want to watch the movie again and again.

The song is from Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone’s starrer Love Aaj Kal. It is sung by Neeraj Shridhar, penned by Irshad Kamil and Style Bhai and composed by the very talented Pritam.

Watch the video

Advertisement It’s fun to see Japanese schoolgirls enjoying ‘kala chashma’pic.twitter.com/0KkNiN6JGM — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 26, 2022

The video was uploaded on Twitter two days ago and has been viewed over 26,100 times since then. The post has also received over 894 likes, as well as multiple retweets and comments.

“That’s some skill,” said one Twitter user. “This is amazing,” said another. “Awesome,” said a third. “Lovely,” said a fourth. A fifth showed gratitude by posting “wow wow” with thankful emoticons.

