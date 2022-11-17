Woman ‘Married’ to rag doll says relationship ‘Hanging on a Thread’

Meirivone Rocha Moraes, 37, is preparing to celebrate her one-year wedding anniversary with Marcelo, a rag doll.

The couple has been sleeping in separate rooms since she discovered her husband’s infidelity.

A friend saw Marcelo sneaking into a motel while she and her son were hospitalised with a virus.

In a bizarre incident, a woman who "married" a rag doll claims her handmade husband cheated on her. Meirivone Rocha Moraes, 37, is preparing to celebrate her one-year wedding anniversary with Marcelo, a rag doll. Moraes reportedly claimed a friend saw her husband sneak into a motel with another woman.

After Moraes complained about being single and having no dance partner, her mother made her a rag doll. In 2021, a woman married a rag doll. 250 people attended the bizarre event. After the wedding, Moraes announced the “birth of her doll-baby,” Marcelinho, whose “home birth” was aided by a doctor and nurse.

Moraes, a Brazilian, revealed on Tik Tok that the couple has been sleeping in separate rooms since she discovered her husband's infidelity. A friend of the 37-year-old saw Marcelo sneaking into a motel while she and her son were hospitalised with a virus.

The woman thought her friend was lying until she snooped through Marcelo's phone and found evidence of infidelity. It led to a heated argument, and the husband denied everything.

Her doll-son was scared and cried during the argument. Moraes needs to talk to her husband because their child is growing up and she can’t separate them. Supposedly, the woman wanted to throw Marcelo out, but the thought of baby Marcelo stopped her.

