Their videos, where Bethany makes fun of their height difference, are a pleasure to watch.

More than 90,000 people follow the couple on Tiktok,

True love transcends religion, caste, community, nationality, and gender. The height difference is definitely obvious. However, we are emphasising it because of the unique stories provided by a couple who are 1 foot, 7 inches apart, and employ unconventional techniques to make up for it.

Advertisement

When Bethany Kasaurang and her husband Danny go out in public, they might be a sight. Danny is 6’5″, and Bethany is 4’10”.

More than 90,000 people follow the couple on Tiktok, where Bethany often talks about the problems they face because they are so different in height.

According to a New York Times piece, Bethany’s TikTok videos of her stumbling over her husband’s “gigantic” shoes and dancing together are the funniest. She says Danny’s clothing fits both her and him.

Take a look:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Bethany leonhardt casaurang (@beth_grace_casaurang) Advertisement

Danny also teases her by putting things on the top shelf, out of her reach. She dramatically adjusts her automobile seat after he drives. Bethany also says she stands on a tool or chair to see her husband. She acknowledges that these ordeals are fun and that they are a happy married couple with a proud wife.

In the comments, many women started talking about how tall and big their husbands were. One woman said that her husband was 6’9″.

When asked to show how they danced, Bethany later posted a video of her and Danny dancing.

Advertisement

Also Read Jet-setting family takes 14-month single-engine plane trip The Porters have visited the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, and US Virgin Islands....