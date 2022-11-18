Woman orders used jeans online, receives onions

A woman who ordered branded jeans online got onions instead.

A man from Bihar ordered a drone camera online but received a kilogramme of potatoes.

An official confirmed the retailer committed fraud.

People have ordered pricey stuff online and received soap bars, bricks, or other materials. A woman who ordered branded jeans online got onions instead.

Sometimes you can find expensive clothing on a website where individuals sell their used clothes. The Mirror claimed that a consumer was shocked after buying secondhand Levi’s jeans on Depop. She was shocked to receive onions instead of jeans. The vendor, who claimed to have sent the item on the website, was similarly startled.

Before filing an official complaint, the consumer texted the independent vendor, who said they had no idea how the jeans and onions got switched.

The consumer texted the seller,“Hello, before I open a Depop case for this, do you have any explanation why I just received a parcel with onions in it instead of the jeans I ordered?” The seller said they were perplexed. “Sorry, I’m really confused, I sent the Levi’s. Did it look open to you?”

The client uploaded a photo of the package, which contained little onions.

A man from Bihar ordered a drone camera online but received a kilogramme of potatoes. He also made a viral video. The man asked the delivery executive to open the package, and the official confirmed the retailer committed fraud.

