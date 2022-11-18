Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Woman orders used jeans online, receives onions

Woman orders used jeans online, receives onions

Articles
Advertisement
Woman orders used jeans online, receives onions

Woman orders used jeans online, receives onions

Advertisement
  • A woman who ordered branded jeans online got onions instead.
  • A man from Bihar ordered a drone camera online but received a kilogramme of potatoes.
  • An official confirmed the retailer committed fraud.
Advertisement

People have ordered pricey stuff online and received soap bars, bricks, or other materials. A woman who ordered branded jeans online got onions instead.

Sometimes you can find expensive clothing on a website where individuals sell their used clothes. The Mirror claimed that a consumer was shocked after buying secondhand Levi’s jeans on Depop. She was shocked to receive onions instead of jeans. The vendor, who claimed to have sent the item on the website, was similarly startled.

Before filing an official complaint, the consumer texted the independent vendor, who said they had no idea how the jeans and onions got switched.

The consumer texted the seller,“Hello, before I open a Depop case for this, do you have any explanation why I just received a parcel with onions in it instead of the jeans I ordered?” The seller said they were perplexed. “Sorry, I’m really confused, I sent the Levi’s. Did it look open to you?”

The client uploaded a photo of the package, which contained little onions.

A man from Bihar ordered a drone camera online but received a kilogramme of potatoes. He also made a viral video. The man asked the delivery executive to open the package, and the official confirmed the retailer committed fraud.

Advertisement

Also Read

Tadpole or UFO? Chinese video baffles internet
Tadpole or UFO? Chinese video baffles internet

China reportedly saw another UFO. This time, Minquin County witnesses filmed it....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story