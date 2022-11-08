Woman Plays Cello in Forest for Deer, Old Video Goes Viral Again

An old video of two deer in the woods listening to a woman play the cello is going viral again. The video, posted by Reddit user, shows a woman sitting on a chair outside a field, playing a musical instrument while two deer listen closely.

The footage was first released on Instagram by the musician herself. Diana, a Spanish cellist, was observed seated beautifully on a chair and performing music penned by the legendary Johann Sebastian Bach.

The description, which accompanied the video, stated, “What can happen when you take your Cello into a forest and play Bach’s Suite No.1.”

Watch the video:

The video shows two deer gently approaching the woman while she plays the instrument. However, the woman was not terrified and continued to play the instrument, and the two deer looked to be charmed by the tune.

The video has received over 96,000 upvotes and several comments. As one user put it, “I’m a huge music nerd, and I love music composition. When I hear this piece, and particularly this performance of it, it is incredibly humbling. I make music with many instruments, effects, mastering, and digital tools. Yet, for all of that effort, this single piece, written for a single instrument, played by a single performer, will single-handedly out-class anything I, and likely anyone else will ever make. I would give anything to hear this piece once again for the first time, but I have solace knowing that many more will hear it for the first time today, tomorrow, and for the rest of time .”

Another comment stated: “She’s only doing the prelude. One of the most beautiful pieces of music ever composed, I learnt to play it on bass guitar and it was one of the proudest moments of my life.”

According to the third user, “Wow! You are unique!”

