Woman Reaction to Daughter-in-law’s Dance Melts Internet

If you grew up watching Indian TV dramas, you’re certainly familiar with the cliche of a severe, controlling mother-in-law who is always looking for flaws in her daughter-in-law. But, as we all know, there is a world of difference between film and reality. And what better way to show it off than with an Instagram reel? This video of an Indian daughter-in-law and mother-in-law duet dancing has gone viral, winning over hearts on the internet.

Vinita Sharma, the daughter-in-law, is seen in the video wearing an apron over a green saree. She appears to be at home, standing in front of the kitchen. While her mother-in-law is in the kitchen, she can be seen joyfully dancing to the famous Race 2 song “Lat Lag Gayee.” The mother-in-face law’s lights up as she notices her daughter-in-movements. law’s Vinita quickly follows her into the kitchen. In the video, the two appear to be long-time friends enjoying a good time.

The two appear to be long-term friends having a good time in the Reels.

Vinita wrote in the caption, “Wait for sasu Maa’s reaction. I choose to be myself and they choose me the way I am .”

Instagram users are praising about how supportive the mother-in-law is, how wonderful the two women’s relationship is, and, of course, how fantastic Vinita’s dance moves are!

A post shared by Vinita Sharma (@dancewithvinii)

“Tum ko DID super mom me jaana chahiye.”

“I watched video so many times .. & sasuma toh kya baat h so supportive,” one person commented. “We all deserve aisi Sasu maa,” wrote another. Another said, “Loved Your chemistry with sasuma. God bless u both.”

Vinita’s Instagram feed is chock-full of videos and photographs of her having a good time with her mother-in-law. In other videos, they may be seen dancing together, as well as with Vinita’s sister-in-law. At times, the team is shown in reels acting out amusing scenarios.

 

A post shared by Vinita Sharma (@dancewithvinii)

A post shared by Vinita Sharma (@dancewithvinii)

Vinita’s bond with her mother-in-law has left a lasting impression, with many people wishing they had someone like this in their lives.

