Woman Reaction to Daughter-in-law’s Dance Melts Internet

If you grew up watching Indian TV dramas, you’re certainly familiar with the cliche of a severe, controlling mother-in-law who is always looking for flaws in her daughter-in-law. But, as we all know, there is a world of difference between film and reality. And what better way to show it off than with an Instagram reel? This video of an Indian daughter-in-law and mother-in-law duet dancing has gone viral, winning over hearts on the internet.

Vinita Sharma, the daughter-in-law, is seen in the video wearing an apron over a green saree. She appears to be at home, standing in front of the kitchen. While her mother-in-law is in the kitchen, she can be seen joyfully dancing to the famous Race 2 song “Lat Lag Gayee.” The mother-in-face law’s lights up as she notices her daughter-in-movements. law’s Vinita quickly follows her into the kitchen. In the video, the two appear to be long-time friends enjoying a good time.

Vinita wrote in the caption, “Wait for sasu Maa’s reaction. I choose to be myself and they choose me the way I am .”

Instagram users are praising about how supportive the mother-in-law is, how wonderful the two women’s relationship is, and, of course, how fantastic Vinita’s dance moves are!

“Tum ko DID super mom me jaana chahiye.”

“I watched video so many times .. & sasuma toh kya baat h so supportive,” one person commented. “We all deserve aisi Sasu maa,” wrote another. Another said, “Loved Your chemistry with sasuma. God bless u both.”

Vinita’s Instagram feed is chock-full of videos and photographs of her having a good time with her mother-in-law. In other videos, they may be seen dancing together, as well as with Vinita’s sister-in-law. At times, the team is shown in reels acting out amusing scenarios.

Vinita’s bond with her mother-in-law has left a lasting impression, with many people wishing they had someone like this in their lives.

