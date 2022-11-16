Woman sing Mere Dholna, netizens appreciate her voice

The video of a woman singing Mere Dholna from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has gone viral on the internet.

Videos of people doing their own renditions of Bollywood tunes are always entertaining to see and listen to. Just like in this Instagram video. It has a vocalist named Shreya Basu performing Mere Dholna from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and her voice is simply delightful. While many praised her excellent vocal abilities, some wondered if she terrified her neighbours by singing the song at 3 a.m. in the basement.

Shreya Basu shared the video on her Instagram account. She was a finalist on the reality show The Voice India Kids in 2016, according to her Instagram bio. “A much-requested song from you guys. Had to deliver. Thank you so much for the 30k love! Enjoy! ” reads the caption of the Instagram video, which was shared with many hashtags, including #meredholna and #bhoolbhulaiya. “When you sing in the basement at 3 am,” a text overlay on the video says. It was accompanied by a laughing emoticon as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreya Basu (@shreyabasuofficial)

The video was posted on the meta-owned platform five days ago. It has received over 10.8 million views and over 1.2 million likes. The post drew a rush of reactions from netizens.

“People don’t understand but this song has one of the most and most difficult lyrics to be sung. I love this song and it just give me a very positive energy” posted a person with a heart emoji “It gave me goosebumps,” another said. “You have a euphonious voice,” said a third. “You are the only one who could get this close to Shreya mam. Superbb,” fourth was shared with a heart emoticon. “No words. I was listening shreya ghosal 2.0” Added a fifth. “Some dude who woke up to have a glass of water would have had a great night,” a sixth person said.

