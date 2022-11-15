Woman surprise parents by returning after marriage: Watch

A sweet video shows a woman surprising her parents by returning home for the first time after marriage.

One of the hardest things for a bride to do is to leave their home. They must start a new life and adjust to new surroundings. While there are numerous films on the internet of newly married women travelling to their new houses, a recent video of a lady surprising her parents in their hometown has gone viral. A woman video-calls her parents in a video provided by Instagram user @barathi aravind. In the dark, she can be seen walking. When she leaves her house, she shows her parents that she is standing at the front door. Her parents rush outside to greet her as soon as they realise. Her father and mother both pull her up and hug her.

The girl stated in the description of the post, “My heart is full. I was excited, and even my parents were. POV: When your husband joins you to surprise your parents @aravindfreezy. Amma and appa were confused at first, and finally, they were happy.”

Take a look at the video:

This post has received over two lakh likes and several comments since it was shared. “The way your dad started running towards the gate made me cry,” one commenter commented. “Aww, mama’s face full of emotions,” a second individual added. “The way your dad is running with keys and her excitement and happiness makes me cry,” a third user commented.

