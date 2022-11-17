Woman who once believed she’d never have children gives birth to 11 baby

Satu Nordling Gonzalez gave birth to her 11th child on November 11.

She and her husband, Andres, have 11 children, six girls, and five boys.

Satu, a Swedish woman, gave birth to her 11th child on November 11. At one point in her life, she thought she would never be able to have children.

She said in a series of Instagram posts that the boy, who was born early, came into the world on 11/11 at 12:55 p.m.

All of her other kids seem very happy about the new baby and are giving lots of love to the newest member of the family. Netizens have also told the family that they are in their thoughts.

When Satu Nordling Gonzalez was 21, she got pregnant for the first time. She had a miscarriage, which left her with scarring in her uterus. It was hard for her to get pregnant again because of this. Also, because she was stressed, her body stopped ovulating.

Satu thought she couldn’t have children. Changed. Nicole was born in 2008. She and her husband, Andres, have 11 children, six girls and five boys.

Nicole, Vanessa, Jonathan, and Danilo are 12 years old. Olivia is 10; Kevin is 9. Kevin’s a year older than Celina. Isabelle is 4 and Melania is 2.

Watch the video right here:

In an Instagram post welcoming the baby boy, Satu wrote, “This is what dreams are made of.” She also wrote that it was magical to watch her kids play with their new baby brother.

People on Instagram have congratulated the family and said how much they love the new baby. Many people want to know his name.

Satu, 36, is a stay-at-home mother who changes diapers, cooks breakfast, and gets her children ready for school before doing chores. Her timetable helps her manage her large family.

