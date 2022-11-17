Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Woman who once believed she’d never have children gives birth to 11 baby
Woman who once believed she’d never have children gives birth to 11 baby

Woman who once believed she’d never have children gives birth to 11 baby

Articles
Advertisement
Woman who once believed she’d never have children gives birth to 11 baby

Woman who once believed she’d never have children gives birth to 11 baby

Advertisement
  • Satu Nordling Gonzalez gave birth to her 11th child on November 11.
  • She and her husband, Andres, have 11 children, six girls, and five boys.
  • When Satu Nordling Gonzalez was 21, she got pregnant for the first time.
Advertisement

Satu, a Swedish woman, gave birth to her 11th child on November 11. At one point in her life, she thought she would never be able to have children.

She said in a series of Instagram posts that the boy, who was born early, came into the world on 11/11 at 12:55 p.m.

All of her other kids seem very happy about the new baby and are giving lots of love to the newest member of the family. Netizens have also told the family that they are in their thoughts.

When Satu Nordling Gonzalez was 21, she got pregnant for the first time. She had a miscarriage, which left her with scarring in her uterus. It was hard for her to get pregnant again because of this. Also, because she was stressed, her body stopped ovulating.

Satu thought she couldn’t have children. Changed. Nicole was born in 2008. She and her husband, Andres, have 11 children, six girls and five boys.

Nicole, Vanessa, Jonathan, and Danilo are 12 years old. Olivia is 10; Kevin is 9. Kevin’s a year older than Celina. Isabelle is 4 and Melania is 2.

Advertisement

Watch the video right here:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Satu Nordling Gonzalez (@mybabydolls)

Advertisement

In an Instagram post welcoming the baby boy, Satu wrote, “This is what dreams are made of.” She also wrote that it was magical to watch her kids play with their new baby brother.

People on Instagram have congratulated the family and said how much they love the new baby. Many people want to know his name.

Satu, 36, is a stay-at-home mother who changes diapers, cooks breakfast, and gets her children ready for school before doing chores. Her timetable helps her manage her large family.

Also Read

Watch: Chef makes Aquaman’s Sacred Trident out of chocolate
Watch: Chef makes Aquaman’s Sacred Trident out of chocolate

A pastry chef makes the Sacred Trident from the movie "Aquaman" out...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story