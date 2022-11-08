Woman without nose bone influencer, Despite harsh trolls

Despite nasty trolls, a lady born without nose bone or cartilage becomes an influencer.

Despite nasty trolls, a lady born without nose bone or cartilage becomes an influencer. Romana Bruintjes has 65,000 TikTok followers and wows them with her voice and makeup. However, some dislike the brunette.

Dutch influencer claimed she has no nasal bone or cartilage. Trolls mocked Romana while some viewers were impressed. One bully called “You are like Stranger Things Vecna”

“The way I screamed bye,” another joked. As she pushed her nose in, Romana wore natural makeup. Due to cartilage and bone loss, her snout flattened when she turned.

“Do you have a bone in your nose?” while lip-syncing Jessie J’s “no.” Romana fought trolls by proudly displaying her oddity to 12.4 million viewers. She demonstrated her compressibility by squishing her nose against the shower. Many people commented on Roman’s “gift” while others could relate to him.

“I would not fear any fight if mine did this.” one person said. “Mine completely flattens to.” said another. “I feel like this is the way all humans should be,” said another. “I thought I was the only one!” “I feel like this is the way all humans should be, it’s weird to have hard noses like most people.”

Not just Romana defies TikTok haters. Despite being called “lazy,” Elley Davies became an OnlyFans model and went viral. The beauty garnered hundreds of millions of fans for her witty comebacks and striking cosmetics.

Elley turned her “visual insecurities” into a vocation. She told the media, “People’s opinions always mattered to me growing up, to the point I would change it if someone even commented on it, but there was something about TikTok that I really had my heart set on, it was something I genuinely enjoyed doing!”

“I wasn’t going to let anyone take away the happiness I got from it, so I didn’t,” added, “Yes I’m still human, I still read them sometimes and get upset but that’s completely normal.”

Take a look at the video below:

