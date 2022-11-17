Woman Pani Puri video separates the internet

Dogs are lovely creatures whose cuteness brightens our days. There’s a reason why these four-legged canines are the world’s most adored and beloved pets. Some people are emotionally devoted to their dogs to the point where they regard them as their own children. That’s why they don’t waste any opportunity to pamper them. However, pet owners might be overly affectionate, frequently feeding their dogs junk food that is harmful to their health.

A similar video of a woman and her dog has circulated on social media, sparking a debate about pet food options. Dheeraj Chabbra, an Instagram user, shared the video, which has received over 8 lakh views and 60,000 likes so far.

Watch the video:

A woman is seen affectionately cuddling a golden retriever puppy named Oreo in her arms beside a panipuri vendor in the video. When the vendor offers her a dish of panipuri, she gives it to Oreo, who appears to like it. The dog also savours and consumes some pudina-infused water from the bowl. Meanwhile, the street food vendor is amused to see the lovely puppy as a customer. At the end of the video, the person filming it jokes, “Oreo iske paise bhi de de (Oreo, give money for this).”

While some users praised the woman’s kindness and thought the video was adorable, others were concerned, claiming that feeding panipuri to a dog is harmful to its health. “It’s not good for his health,” one user said. “Acha inko bolte hain pdhe likhe gawaar, (Okay so these people are called educated fools),” a second person said. ” Masoom ka satyaanash mat karo, plsssssss. (Please don’t spoil the innocent)”

