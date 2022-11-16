Advertisement
World Record: Idaho guys throw baseball 55 times in 60 seconds

World Record: Idaho guys throw baseball 55 times in 60 seconds

World Record: Idaho guys throw baseball 55 times in 60 seconds

World Record: Idaho guys throw baseball 55 times in 60 seconds

  • Idaho men break the record for most baseball catches made in one minute.
  • David Rush and Jonathan “Hollywood” Hannon spent more than a year honing their throwing and catching techniques.
  • They broke the mark of 53 that had been held since December 2021 by Japanese players.
Two men from Idaho have claimed that it took them more than a year of work to break the Guinness World Record for the most baseball catches made in one minute.

David Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, and Jonathan “Hollywood” Hannon, who is a frequent collaborator of Rush’s, reported that they spent more than a year honing their throwing and catching techniques before officially attempting to break the record.

As Rush said, “We were both former baseball players (Jonathan was more accomplished than I was) but it took well over a year of regular practice to beat this record. We had to work on arm speed, accuracy, and transfer time.”

The official effort concluded with 55 catches in one minute, breaking the mark of 53 that had been held since December 2021 by Japanese baseball players Sosuke Genda and Masaki Mimori.

Take a look at the video:

