World’s largest volcano explodes and spews lethal lava

Eruption of 13,679-foot Mauna Loa has already generated scores of earthquakes.

Lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities.

Hilo, the main city on Hawaii’s Big island, was at danger of being flooded by lava flows during 1984 eruption.

Officials in Hawaii have issued alerts after the world’s largest active volcano began erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years.

After starting at 11.30 p.m. on Sunday night local time, the eruption of 13,679-foot Mauna Loa has already generated scores of earthquakes, with one measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale.

There is a risk of major ashfall from the volcano, and the Hawaii National Weather Service has cautioned inhabitants to take precautions since “winds may carry volcanic gas and possibly fine ash and Pele’s Hair [tiny sharp fibres of natural glass] downwind.”

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has stated that if the eruption stays in Moku’weoweo (the volcano’s main crater), the lava flows will likely stay within the caldera walls. It’s possible that lava flows will proceed quickly downslope if eruptive vents shift outside the structure’s walls.

The volcano alert level has been raised from advisory to warning since the current scenario is unpredictable.

Hilo, the main city on Hawaii’s Big island, was at danger of being flooded by lava flows during Mauna Loa’s last major eruption in 1984.

Since its first reported eruption in January 1843, Mauna Loa has had 32 more eruptions.

The worst devastation occurred in 1926, when lava swept into a town close to Hoploa, obliterating 12 homes, a church, and a small harbour.

