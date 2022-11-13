You’ll smile at how happy the hippo was to meet the keeper

Videos of lovely and charming interactions between people and animals can be found online. These are the movies that make people smile and are fantastic to see. Similar to this video, which demonstrates a hippo’s joyful response upon seeing its guardian. You might find yourself viewing this adorable film more than once.

The caption for the video states, “Rhino so delighted to see his carer he gets the zoomies. A rhino is seen standing in an enclosure at the beginning of the video. When a keeper finally gets close to the animals, they immediately begin rushing enthusiastically from one end of the enclosure to the other.

Check out the video here:

Rhino so happy to see his caretaker he gets the zoomies pic.twitter.com/EG6FDvq5tF Advertisement — B&S (@_B___S) November 11, 2022

Two days ago, the footage was shared online. The video clip has gone viral online since it was shared. The video has received close to 1.4 million views to date, and that number is steadily rising.

Someone on Twitter said, “So cute.” Another person wrote, “Love it.” A third said, “Rhino zoomies are my new favorite thing right now.” One more said, “Rhino babies are adorable.” A fifth remarked, “Love, pure and simple, no conditions.”

