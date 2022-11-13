Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • You’ll smile at how happy the hippo was to meet the keeper
You’ll smile at how happy the hippo was to meet the keeper

You’ll smile at how happy the hippo was to meet the keeper

Articles
Advertisement
You’ll smile at how happy the hippo was to meet the keeper
Advertisement

Videos of lovely and charming interactions between people and animals can be found online. These are the movies that make people smile and are fantastic to see. Similar to this video, which demonstrates a hippo’s joyful response upon seeing its guardian. You might find yourself viewing this adorable film more than once.

The caption for the video states, “Rhino so delighted to see his carer he gets the zoomies. A rhino is seen standing in an enclosure at the beginning of the video. When a keeper finally gets close to the animals, they immediately begin rushing enthusiastically from one end of the enclosure to the other.

Check out the video here:

Two days ago, the footage was shared online. The video clip has gone viral online since it was shared. The video has received close to 1.4 million views to date, and that number is steadily rising.

Someone on Twitter said, “So cute.” Another person wrote, “Love it.” A third said, “Rhino zoomies are my new favorite thing right now.” One more said, “Rhino babies are adorable.” A fifth remarked, “Love, pure and simple, no conditions.”

Also Read

Viral: Man plays with giant anaconda, and snake strikes back
Viral: Man plays with giant anaconda, and snake strikes back

Instagram user nickthewrangler posted a video of him handling an anaconda snake....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Netizens are terrified by 'Headless' fish in viral video 
Netizens are terrified by 'Headless' fish in viral video 
Watch: Man's 'Jugaad' to carry 8 people on a two-wheeler
Watch: Man's 'Jugaad' to carry 8 people on a two-wheeler
Viral Video: Learn quick tricks for folding and stacking clothing
Viral Video: Learn quick tricks for folding and stacking clothing
Parrot enjoys playing piano and makes lovely sounds
Parrot enjoys playing piano and makes lovely sounds
Watch: Palazzo made with jute bags costs Rs 60K
Watch: Palazzo made with jute bags costs Rs 60K
Viral Video: Little girl sobbing while holding her newborn brother
Viral Video: Little girl sobbing while holding her newborn brother
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story