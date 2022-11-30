80 year old woman from Meerut did 100m race in 49sec: WATCH

An 80-year-old woman just ran a 100-meter dash in 49 seconds. A video of the elderly woman running in the event in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, quickly went viral on social media. She is running in a saree in the video. You’ll be amazed to learn that the woman ran the distance in 49 seconds. The onlookers were taken aback by her dedication and gave her a standing ovation as soon as she finished the race.

The old woman is seen cheering at the start of the race in the popular footage, apparently to cheer herself up. The song Chak De India played in the background as she ran with hammer and tongs towards the finish line. The elderly lady did not stop running for a single second until she had completed the 100-meter race. She was dressed in a white saree, a full-sleeved shirt blouse, and sports shoes. Many witnesses were noticeably taken aback when they saw the 80-year-old sprinting in a saree. View the video here.

The name of this race, according to the report Virals, is District Athletic NEET-2022, and it was organised by Krida Bharti and Global Social Connect. Biri Devi Bharala is the name of the 80-year-old woman. She accomplished this accomplishment at the first Master’s District Athletic Meet-2022, which was hosted at Ved International School in Meerut under the auspices of the Masters Athletic Association. Biri Devi was spotted accepting people’s greetings and hugging her coach after finishing the race to commemorate the achievement.

Anil Chowdhary, Commonwealth Judo medallist Babita Negi, and Jagdish Malhotra jointly inaugurated the sports event. This competition was open to both male and female players over the age of 35. The event’s special visitors included Krida Bharti district president Ashwani Gupta, Sanjeev Kapoor, Dr. Abhishek, and Upendra Pradhan.

