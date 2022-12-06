Bird and girl interaction is too cute to miss: Watch

The internet is obsessed with animal and bird videos because they are so adorable. More specifically, films depicting good friendships between a human and a bird or animal are, to say the least, fascinating. One such charming movie, which captures a beautiful interaction between a bird and a girl, is making people smile on social media.

Gable Swanlund, an Instagram user with over 29,000 followers, shared the video. “Well this felt supernatural. A sweet little bird crashed into our window and after this beautiful interaction, she flew away fit as a fiddle. A golden hour miracle .”

As implied by the description, a small bird flew into the girl’s window and was instantly rescued by her. She is seen in the video holding the bird between her fingers and softly caressing her. The girl even sings a wonderful song for the bird while it is safely sitting on her fingers. All the time, the bird is attentively listening to the child and appears to be at ease in her presence. Even as she holds the bird near to her, she is astounded by its lovely response. The bird appears to be enjoying the peaceful melody while being loved and cared for.

The video impressed social media users, who praised the kid for her lovely contact with the bird and wished her well. Others praised her wonderful voice and stated the scene resembled something out of a “Disney movie.”

One user wrote, ” Oh sweet angel girl. And sweet angel birdie!! And bless that beautiful voice of yours!!”. Another commented, ” The bird felt your wonderful energy amazing.” A third said, ” Right out of a Disney fairytale..beautiful.” A fourth said, ” Wow!! What an incredibly beautiful moment in time. And my absolute favorite song!”

Another uplifting story showcasing the lovely friendship between a woman and a bird touched the hearts of online users a few months ago. The woman described how, after being abandoned by its group, a bird nested in her hair for nearly three months. In an interview with The Guardian, Hannan explained that the bird was abandoned by his flock and his nest was blown from the mango trees. Unable to find a place to live, it began nesting in Hannah’s hair and mistook her for its mother.

