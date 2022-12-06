Drugs or zombies? Video shows strange action in people

We just came across the term “zombie virus.” “that was discovered in Russian ice, making it sound like something straight out of a horror film However, because the epidemic had us experiencing the worst, this was tough to ‘digest.’ But Philadelphia’s streets have something else to show!

People in Pennsylvania’s largest metropolis are frequently seen staggering around, frozen in place, zoned out, and passed out, as if they were zombies walking around in plain daylight. A similar incident was recently captured on camera and uploaded online, showing people acting strangely on the streets of Philadelphia, USA. The video showed unusual activities of Americans in the city, ranging from a woman strolling with her mouth open to a man standing on the sidewalk while kneeling down on his feet.

The film allegedly revealed a not-so-new situation in Philadelphia, in which people are often reduced to walking shells of their former selves as if they were zombies ready for the apocalypse. But it wasn’t a virus or a curse that changed them into these strange monsters; it was drug addiction, as some online users believed. While the internet was perplexed by the viral video, others speculated that it was caused by the zombie virus that we learned about last week!

“Brooo, what’s happening in the USA” read the caption as the video was shared on social media by the Twitter user (@dammiedammie35).

“Are you sure it’s not the zombie virus we heard about last Week??” one person wondered, while another remarked, “When the zombie virus finally hit…Early stage…” Meanwhile, a netizen wondered whether it was “Zombie or Drugs.”

Previously, scientists in Russia resurrected a 48,500-year-old zombie virus that had been frozen for 48,500 years. Fears of another pandemic arose as people expected the oldest virus, Pandoravirus yedoma, to unleash some form of menace on humanity.

