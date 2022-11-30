Hardik Pandya tweeted video of him and his wife dancing

Advertisement
Articles
  • Hardik Pandya recently shared a video of him dancing with his wife Natasa Stankovic.
  • Over 1.1 million people have watched the video since it was uploaded an hour ago.
  • There has been a flood of responses to the share from excited fans and internetizens.
Hardik Pandya recently released a video to his Instagram of him dancing at a party in Dubai with MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, and other players, and his followers went absolutely wild.

Recently, the cricketer released a lighthearted video on the meta-owned site in which he can be seen joyfully practising dance techniques with his wife Natasa Stankovic.

“Where the dance lessons come from,” commented Hardik Pandya while sharing the video with humorous emoticons on Instagram. Natasa may be seen in the video saying, “One, two, three, four,” as she demonstrates basic dancing moves for Hardik.

Hardik gives the dancing moves his own spin a few seconds into the video, and Natasa cheers him on by stating, “You can play with side…up…down.” They then proceed to execute a set of coordinated actions.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Over 1.1 million people have watched the video since it was first uploaded an hour ago, and that number is still rising. There has been a flood of responses to the share from excited fans and curious internetizens.

“OMG, this is so cute,” one user said. “My king is taking dance lessons,” said someone else. Added a third, “Bruhh, those moves,” in amazement. A fourth participant noted, “His eagerness.” Someone else added a love emoji and the word “couple” to the list.

