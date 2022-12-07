Blind horse Endo breaks three world records

Endo the Blind is a 22-year-old Appaloosa horse from Oregon in the United States.

Endo and his owner set three world records (GWR) on October 29, 2022.

Records include the highest free jump by a blind horse and the most flying changes by a horse in one minute.

Guinness World Records says that Endo, a blind Appaloosa horse from Oregon in the United States, and his owner set three very impressive records (GWR). The horse “touches the world in more ways than just with his friendly nature and beautiful brown spots.”

Endo the Blind, a 22-year-old Appaloosa, set all three records on October 29, 2022, with the help of his owner, Morgan Wagner. The records include the highest free jump by a blind horse, the most flying changes by a horse in one minute, and the fastest time for a blind horse to weave five poles.

The owner said that when she was 13, her grandmother told her she could have her own horse, and that’s when she saw the interesting foal. “When my family and I moved from California to Oregon, we first met Endo on my grandmother’s farm. My grandmother told me I could have one of her horses, and I chose Endo. He was the most charming of the horses and pranced around them.”

Nothing could get in the way of their strong friendship, from the first time they tried dressage and riding together to the time they learned to trot over some of the hardest patterns and obstacles.

When Endo was eight years old, she noticed that his eyes often watered and he would squint. After examining him, a vet said that Morgan’s favourite horse had equine recurrent uveitis, which is also called “moon blindness” or “periodic ophthalmia.” The disease is one of the most common eye problems in horses and the main reason why horses go blind all over the world.

Endo’s pain didn’t go away, and when his right eye burst, Ms. Wagner had to make the very painful decision to take it out. Endo had to figure out how to get around in a world he couldn’t see after his left eye also started giving him trouble and had to be taken out a few months later.

“So Endo, the horse who once faced new challenges with courage and determination, became Endo the Blind.”

Small steps and lots of love from the horse’s owner, family, and friends helped it get better quickly. “After he went blind, he learned to jump again because he competed in a sport that required advanced riding and jumping over obstacles, and in that sport, he won the national championship at the highest level,” the horse owner said. She hopes that Endo’s story will get people in the horse world to focus on what blind horses can do instead of what they can’t do.

