Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Two-year-old child taking care of her pregnant mom: Watch
Two-year-old child taking care of her pregnant mom: Watch

Two-year-old child taking care of her pregnant mom: Watch

Articles
Advertisement

A child is receiving a lot of love on the Internet after a video of her caring for her expectant mother was published. In the touching video, she runs to assist her mother after she drops something on the floor. There is a potential that the video will make you say aww several times.

Chrisma, an Instagram user, shared the video on her profile. “I hit the toddler jackpot, pregnancy is 100 times easier with her around!” She created and distributed the video. The video begins with a text message that reads, “32 weeks pregnant and my 2-year-old knows I won’t be picking anything up off the floor.”

The mother is seen spilling a plate in the video. The child, who is seated on a couch at a distance, hears the utensil drop and immediately asks her mother, “Did you drop it?” “Yes, I dropped it,” the mother responds. She then runs to assist her mother in picking up the plate off the floor.

Take a look at the sweet video

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Chrisma (@chrismacambronero)

The video was made available a few months ago. The video has had around 12 million views since it was shared, and the figure is only growing. Furthermore, the video has approximately 1.4 million likes. People left a variety of remarks in response to the video.

“Especially right after sitting down with the iPad and getting comfy, gotta be true love,” an Instagram user wrote. “That is an example of an older sibling, responsible and dependable,” said another. “She’s going to be a super big sister!!!” commented a third. “Ohhh that is the sweetest!!” wrote a fourth.

Advertisement

Also Read

watch: Internet Hearts Baby Elephant Clawing Itself
watch: Internet Hearts Baby Elephant Clawing Itself

Instagram post from Kenya orphan elephant rescue and wildlife rehabilitation programme. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Watch: Video of monster that's neither fox nor wolf went viral
Watch: Video of monster that's neither fox nor wolf went viral
Unique exam cheating: Viral Video
Unique exam cheating: Viral Video
Watch: Baby monkey, tiger cub form unusual friendship
Watch: Baby monkey, tiger cub form unusual friendship
Deer extraordinary intelligence for escaping a barrier gate: Watch
Deer extraordinary intelligence for escaping a barrier gate: Watch
Workers turn a Bajaj scooter into an electric pulley: Viral Video
Workers turn a Bajaj scooter into an electric pulley: Viral Video
Watch: viral video shows grey whales swimming near tourist boat
Watch: viral video shows grey whales swimming near tourist boat
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story