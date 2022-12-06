Two-year-old child taking care of her pregnant mom: Watch

A child is receiving a lot of love on the Internet after a video of her caring for her expectant mother was published. In the touching video, she runs to assist her mother after she drops something on the floor. There is a potential that the video will make you say aww several times.

Chrisma, an Instagram user, shared the video on her profile. “I hit the toddler jackpot, pregnancy is 100 times easier with her around!” She created and distributed the video. The video begins with a text message that reads, “32 weeks pregnant and my 2-year-old knows I won’t be picking anything up off the floor.”

The mother is seen spilling a plate in the video. The child, who is seated on a couch at a distance, hears the utensil drop and immediately asks her mother, “Did you drop it?” “Yes, I dropped it,” the mother responds. She then runs to assist her mother in picking up the plate off the floor.

Take a look at the sweet video

The video was made available a few months ago. The video has had around 12 million views since it was shared, and the figure is only growing. Furthermore, the video has approximately 1.4 million likes. People left a variety of remarks in response to the video.

“Especially right after sitting down with the iPad and getting comfy, gotta be true love,” an Instagram user wrote. “That is an example of an older sibling, responsible and dependable,” said another. “She’s going to be a super big sister!!!” commented a third. “Ohhh that is the sweetest!!” wrote a fourth.

