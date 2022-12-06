UK Drone Pilot Captures Spectacular Cloud View: Watch

A stunning drone video of temperature inversion in the Peak District National Park in the United Kingdom has appeared online, stunning social media users. Drone pilot Nige Varndell posted the breathtaking images to Instagram.

The temperature inversion at the peak of Mam Tor in the Peak District was brilliantly caught in the film. Temperature inversions, or cloud inversions, are most common in winter, according to The Met Office, the UK’s official weather office. It occurs when warm and cold air is flipped upside down. As a result, a layer of cold air is trapped beneath a layer of warmer air, resulting in a low blanket of mist and clouds on the ground. This can be a stunning sight for individuals gazing down from high points such as hills.

Watch the video

Mr Varndell told the media source that he and his companion climbed the hill at 7:30 a.m. and waited for the sun to rise. He stated that recording the video left him stunned.

“It was absolutely spectacular,” Mr Varndell added, “Moments like these are special. Mother nature has so much to offer and the Peak District has an abundance of beautiful scenery.”

Meanwhile, netizens on Instagram were captivated by the footage. “That’s bloody insane footage mate,” commented one commenter. “What a spectacular image,” commented another.

“Magnifique,” said a third. A fourth has been added, “Wowwww! Fantastic. What a wonderful view.”

The video has received over 2,500 views as well as hundreds of likes.

In the meantime, a time-lapse video of a night sky had previously swept the internet by storm. The video was created by the photographer using a star tracker and his camera. The optical gadget turns the camera in the opposite direction as the Earth does. It has the optical effect of making the sky more stable.

