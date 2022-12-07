Advertisement
  Viral Video: Father Gives Daughter Minicar
Father-daughter bond is unique. It’s full of love, laughter, and special requests from the daughters. A video of a father-daughter duo doing something similar is going viral, and the internet is loving it. The father is seen in the video surprising his daughter with her own small automobile.

Jordan Flom shared the video on Instagram. The toddler is seated in her father’s brand-new Ford Bronco in the footage. She is unaware that her father is giving her a miniature duplicate of his new car as she is playing with it. Her father quickly retrieves the surprise gift for his daughter and covers it with a handkerchief. He then selects the newborn girl and reveals the surprise to her. When she sees her own small automobile, she appears delighted and excited.

Watch the video

A post shared by Jordan Flom (@jordanflom)

On November 10, the video was shared. It has since received 10 lakh likes and 14.8 million views. “He bought her a matching Bronco!” reads the video caption.

As one person put it, “She made sure there was really something out there before she got out of Daddy’s truck. Lol.”

“Her little scream when she grabbed the steering wheel,” said another.

“She was beyond excited Daddy of the year for sure,” a third person said.

“Girl with her first car! Now your really going to have to top this big time when she turns sixteen!” another person said.

As one user put it, “Now that’s the cutest thing I’ve seen all day. Look at her excitement!!!”

A video of a father ironing the clothes of his daughter’s dolls while the toddler rests on a different bed, enjoying herself, went viral a few days ago. The video shows the mother entering the room when the video is being recorded and requesting the man for assistance in folding the garments. Her spouse is sitting and ironing clothes for dolls. The husband turns to his daughter and informs her mother that their toddler had requested that he do so.

The mother laughs and subsequently asks the man to help her with the laundry. He responds that he needs to finish ironing first. It’s worth noting that the father is shown sitting on a small, pink chair, which was most likely designed for the size of his little kid.

