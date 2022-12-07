Watch: Boy throws friend from third floor; video shocks internet

Boy throws friend from the third floor on social media video of a little boy executing a startling prank on his female buddy has gone viral. The kid lifts the girl into his arms for a picture with her in the brief film. However, she had no idea what was about to happen to her next, which will undoubtedly shock you to your core.

In the video, the boy first takes the girl in his arms and appears to pose for a photo with her on an apartment balcony. Soon after, he slings her from the balcony while the camera films her falling from the third level onto the ice-covered ground.

Fortunately for him, the girl did not get any serious injuries as a result of the incident. Near the end of the video, the female, evidently upset with the lad, punches him in the face and goes away.

On December 5, the video was shared on Twitter. “I have seen some crazy pranks but this is in its own lane,” the description of the tweet stated. So far, the video has earned over 5 million views and approximately 67,500 likes on the microblogging platform.

Watch the viral video

I have seen some crazy pranks but this is in its own lane pic.twitter.com/u7BInHIbPC — Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) December 6, 2022

As soon as the video became viral on Twitter, several angry users turned to the comments section to blast the child for his prank. “This is how people catch charges like a small prank gone wrong could literally turn into you having a murder charge,” one user remarked. “A prank? Dropping someone’s side first could have broken bones if they would have landed differently with that height. Some prank huh.” A third user remarked, “This is the most brutal prank I have ever seen on a woman. Dude literally almost killed her .”

What are your thoughts on this potentially lethal prank?

