Watch viral: Elephant breaks electric barrier, crosses road, and retreats into woods

The video shows an elephant bursting through an electric barrier, crossing the road, and retreating into the woods.

There have been over 78,000 views and over 4,500 likes on the video since it was uploaded.

The footage was originally posted in 2019 but is making a comeback on social media.

Elephants are highly intelligent animals. On sometimes, we stumble upon films on social media that precisely encapsulate the spirit of their brilliance.

Recently, an old video highlighting this gorgeous animal’s intelligence has been making a comeback on the internet.

The twitter user tweeted the footage on Monday. An elephant was seen in the video crossing the road and retreating into the woods after bursting through an electric barrier.”We are too smart hooman !! See how this elephant is smartly breaking power fence. With patience,” Twitter user captioned the image thus.

We are too smart hooman !! See how this elephant is smartly breaking power fence. With patience. pic.twitter.com/0ZLqWvmxdu — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 5, 2022

The elephant is first seen in the video touching the wires of the electrical fence to test the current flow. In the following seconds, it is seen attempting to breach the barrier by pushing down on the wooden pole. The enormous tusker resorts to using a log at one point to make its work easier. At the video’s conclusion, it is seen destroying the fence and running off into the woods.

What’s even more fascinating about this footage is that the massive elephant manages to achieve all this while remaining unharmed.

Even though the video was originally posted in 2019, it has once again shocked people on social media. Some people said the elephant was smart, while others said it was just clever.

“This elephant has some serious brains. What more can other creatures do when humans have occupied every last inch of land and built barriers in every direction? “user wrote. “They are outperforming us despite our superior resources (laboratories and R&D). Moreover, they are never malicious in intent “Added a third.

Thirdly, “We should not underestimate them, it’s extremely great,” was the opinion of one observer. ‘Majestic and smart,’ said a fourth.

