Watch viral: Gorilla dancing in tub gets viral

This film is for those who are counting down the days till the weekend. You’re about to watch a video of a gorilla having the time of his life while splashing and dancing in a bathtub full of water.

Since the video from years ago was recently discovered online, it has brought joy to many people. Internet users have even said it made them nostalgic for dancing in the shower.

“Throwback to this Gorilla in a pool dancing to Maniac,” the Twitter user captioned the video. Zola, a gorilla at the Dallas Zoo, is the star of this video.

Because of his dance videos, he has a sizable following on the internet. This video of him dancing and splashing water in a blue tub has recently been re-posted online. Maniac, the score, makes for an already enjoyable video.

Throwback to this Gorilla in a pool dancing to Maniac.pic.twitter.com/5qRl88JeDc Advertisement — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) November 29, 2022

The video has been viewed over 21.7 million times since it was first posted a day ago, and that number is steadily growing. Many internet users have commented on the post.

