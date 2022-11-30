Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Watch viral: Gorilla dancing in tub gets viral
Watch viral: Gorilla dancing in tub gets viral

Watch viral: Gorilla dancing in tub gets viral

Articles
Advertisement
Watch viral: Gorilla dancing in tub gets viral

Watch viral: Gorilla dancing in tub gets viral

Advertisement
  • Zola, a gorilla at the Dallas Zoo, is the star of this video.
  • Maniac, the score, makes for an already enjoyable video.
  • Many internet users have commented on the video.
Advertisement

This film is for those who are counting down the days till the weekend. You’re about to watch a video of a gorilla having the time of his life while splashing and dancing in a bathtub full of water.

Since the video from years ago was recently discovered online, it has brought joy to many people. Internet users have even said it made them nostalgic for dancing in the shower.

“Throwback to this Gorilla in a pool dancing to Maniac,” the Twitter user captioned the video. Zola, a gorilla at the Dallas Zoo, is the star of this video.

Because of his dance videos, he has a sizable following on the internet. This video of him dancing and splashing water in a blue tub has recently been re-posted online. Maniac, the score, makes for an already enjoyable video.

The video has been viewed over 21.7 million times since it was first posted a day ago, and that number is steadily growing. Many internet users have commented on the post.

Also Read

Watch viral: Baby beaver grabs to food in this adorable video
Watch viral: Baby beaver grabs to food in this adorable video

A woman can be seen cuddling a young beaver in a brief...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story