Watch viral: Video of kid lifting rooster will make you smile
Instagram user uploaded a video of him carrying a stuffed rooster on his shoulders. The toddler has almost 2.8 million Instagram followers. Along with the video, the translated caption reads, “While the rain grants a truce, let’s make the most of it”.

Sick of the week thus far? This video of a kid lifting a rooster will make you smile, I promise. A clip uploaded to Instagram by user shows a little child carrying a stuffed rooster on his shoulders as he rides in a toy pickup truck. Little one is accompanied by a duck.

A toddler, has almost 2.8 million Instagram followers. His parents manage the account, and he is frequently spotted playing with his peculiar pet, a rooster. Along with the video, the translated caption reads, “While the rain grants a truce, let’s make the most of it, folks.”

 

Over 13 million people have watched the video, and it has over 8 lakh likes on Instagram. According to one user, “the most astonishing thing is the wisdom of the animal recognising that it is a youngster and harmless.”

The second person commented, “Wow, that’s stunning!!! What’s more intriguing is that the duck follows him around too (lol) and the rooster stays still. What a cute little boy he is.”

“At first I was worried that the rooster would try to leap off the bike at the first opportunity, but she actually seemed to love it. Punk rock pegs in boots were the first thing I noticed. You can’t beat it; “person number four put pen to paper.

