Watch: Woman strolling along with three lions has gone viral

Articles
The internet has gone wild over a video of a woman strolling along with three lions. Jen, a content creator, posted a video of herself strolling through the bush trailed by three lions as if they were her dogs. I want to know the finest part. When she’s nearby, the lions and tigers relax too.

Jen frequently posts photos and videos of herself with exotic animals. In the video, Jen walks through the woods behind three regal big animals. The presence of the wild animals, however, does not frighten the woman.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jen (@girlfromparadise9)

Since its first upload on November 12th, the video has been seen over 6 million times on Instagram, with over 2 lakh people giving it a thumbs up.

Diverse reactions have been sparked by the video. For these three to even let her walk with them, she must be a really exceptional human, as one user put it.

In the words of another, “They trust you as one of them to walk among the proud is the next step to god himself.” In response to the third poster, “extreme bravery Just like the tamed tiger and his magician master, a domesticated lion retains some of its wild instincts.

These lions are always on the prowl, and in a split second they can turn on you and tear you in two. It was a mix of courage and idiocy.”

“There’s a good reason why wild creatures don’t make their homes among us. Without warning, they can turn aggressive, “this is the fourth time it’s been put into words.

