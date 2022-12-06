"Human Spider" Alain Robert Climbs World's Tallest Buildings

Advertisement
  • Alain Robert started rock climbing when he was 11 years old.
  • He has climbed 121 buildings, including the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.
  • Mr. Robert has also been to the top of the Eiffel Tower, the Marriot Hotel in Warsaw and the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
Alain Robert, the “Human Spider,” and his drive to climb the world’s tallest buildings
In 2015, Mr. Robert, who is now 60, broke the world record.

Guinness World Records has posted an interesting article about “Human Spider-Man” Alain Robert. In 2015, Mr. Robert, who is now 60, broke the world record by climbing 121 buildings. He is now in the Guinness World Records (GWR) archives. This record-breaking run was built on the successful climb of Dubai’s 306-meter-tall Cayan Tower.

After he saw the movie The Mountain when he was 8, he became more interested in this sport. He said to GWR, “I used to be afraid of everything when I was young. I didn’t have much self-confidence and just wanted to be like Zorro, Robin Hood, or D’Artagnan, but I had to find a way. I had to put in some work. And, in fact, I did just that.”

 

The French athlete started rock climbing when he was 11 as part of his search for courage. He was good at everything quickly, and by 1994, Mr. Robert was climbing buildings and skyscrapers. He started his adventures in Chicago by climbing the 42-story Citigroup Centre.

The “Human Spider” has also climbed the Burj Khalifa, which is the world’s tallest building at 863 metres and has about 163 floors. On March 29, 2011, he climbed it in 6 hours, 13 minutes, and 55 seconds. He asked Emaar Properties for permission ahead of time so that he wouldn’t be stopped while climbing. Mr. Robert climbed with only his bare hands and rubber shoes, but they were able to convince him to wear safety equipment.

Mr. Robert has also been to the top of the Eiffel Tower, the Marriot Hotel in Warsaw, the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, and the Opera House in Sydney.

He has fallen seven times and been caught trespassing more than once. In 1982, when a rope broke and he fell 15 metres to the ground, that was the worst thing that happened to him. He had six operations and was put to sleep for five days.

